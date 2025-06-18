Kim Kozee’s Newly Released “On Earth as It Is in Heaven” is a Gripping and Thought-Provoking Tale of Faith, Sacrifice, and Divine Intervention
“On Earth as It Is in Heaven: A Novel of Spiritual Warfare” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Kozee is a powerful narrative that explores the clash between light and darkness through a suspenseful mission of two faithful siblings caught in a spiritual battle.
South Shore, KY, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “On Earth as It Is in Heaven: A Novel of Spiritual Warfare,” a compelling spiritual thriller that draws readers into an unseen battle between good and evil, is the creation of published author, Kim Kozee.
Kozee shares, “In a world where all paths lead to a place of peace and wondrous existence, two siblings discover that those paths are not equal, nor do they lead to peace. Michael and Dulcinea Murphy are called to infiltrate the Hosah Kadesh compound, where darkness is swiftly gathering. Their goal: discover the source and, if possible, eliminate it.
“They find themselves separated from one another and from their source of faith as they race to save as many lives as possible from the coming destruction. Will Dulcinea be able to give whatever it takes to become, like Queen Esther, the savior of her people? Can Michael make the ultimate sacrifice to rid the compound of the darkness? How much of themselves will they willingly compromise to fulfill their mission?
“As the spiritual world collides around them in battle, with angels and demons fighting for control of the helpless people caught in the trap of this little slice of paradise on earth, there is only one possible outcome. The faith of two brave young people is the key.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Kozee’s new book is a fast-paced and spiritually rich work that will appeal to readers seeking faith-based suspense grounded in biblical themes.
Consumers can purchase “On Earth as It Is in Heaven: A Novel of Spiritual Warfare” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “On Earth as It Is in Heaven: A Novel of Spiritual Warfare,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
