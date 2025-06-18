Marci Torgerson’s Newly Released "Honey Joy the Hedgehog" is a Heartwarming and Imaginative Children’s Story That Captures the Essence of Creativity and Kindness
“Honey Joy the Hedgehog: A Sweet Hedgehog with a Big Imagination” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marci Torgerson is a delightful children’s book inspired by the author’s granddaughter, celebrating creativity, family bonds, and the joy of imagination.
Indio, CA, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Honey Joy the Hedgehog: A Sweet Hedgehog with a Big Imagination”: a charming tale about a sweet hedgehog named Honey Joy who, much like the author’s granddaughter, has a vivid imagination and a love for family activities. “Honey Joy the Hedgehog: A Sweet Hedgehog with a Big Imagination” is the creation of published author, Marci Torgerson, who lives with her husband in Southern California, close to their daughter, son, their spouses, and four grandchildren. She especially cherishes her time with her family. She loves baking for her family and friends. She enjoys working in her rose garden at home and cares for a butterfly garden at school. She spends time reading her Bible and faith-based novels. She likes the challenge of jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. Marci has enjoyed the flexibility of being able to travel since retiring from teaching thirty-three years. Her last sixteen years have been in a Catholic school teaching kindergarten.
Once she retired, she aspired to write a personalized book for each of her grandchildren. Marci found joy in using her artistic talents and creativity to gift each grandchild with their own unique book. She hopes to publish them all to share the joy!
Marci Torgerson shares, “Honey Joy the Hedgehog is an adorable story of a sweet little hedgehog with an endearing personality and creative imagination. The true-to-life adventures of Honey Joy mirror the personality and imagination of author Marci Torgerson’s granddaughter, Natalie Joy!
“Honey Joy loves to make pancakes with Papa using their secret recipe. She loves to bake brownies with Nana, use the electric mixer, and of course, lick the mixing spoon.
“Her active imagination takes her into the worlds of a mermaid, a unicorn, and Ballerina Kitty. She has a deep love and appreciation of nature, playing outside, enjoying family, friends, and sunshine! Her sweetness is alluring and in turn, blesses all those lucky enough to know her!
“Author Marci Torgerson and Honey Joy hope to encourage readers through her colorful, childlike illustrations, real-life experiences, and the endearing personality of her granddaughter to find ways to be sweet and use their imaginations!
“How sweet are your words to my taste, sweeter than honey to my mouth!
Psalm 119:103 NIV”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marci Torgerson’s new book is sure to delight young readers and inspire them to explore their creativity and sweetness.
Consumers can purchase “Honey Joy the Hedgehog: A Sweet Hedgehog with a Big Imagination” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Honey Joy the Hedgehog: A Sweet Hedgehog with a Big Imagination,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
