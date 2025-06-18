Marci Torgerson’s Newly Released "Honey Joy the Hedgehog" is a Heartwarming and Imaginative Children’s Story That Captures the Essence of Creativity and Kindness

“Honey Joy the Hedgehog: A Sweet Hedgehog with a Big Imagination” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marci Torgerson is a delightful children’s book inspired by the author’s granddaughter, celebrating creativity, family bonds, and the joy of imagination.