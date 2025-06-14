Garden State Comic Fest Moves to The Essex County Codey Arena for Exciting 2025 Event, June 28-29

Garden State Comic Fest, New Jersey’s premier celebration of comics, cosplay, and pop culture, is thrilled to announce its move to a new home at The Essex County Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave., West Orange, NJ. The event will take place June 28-29, 2025, promising two days with experiences for fans of all ages.