Garden State Comic Fest Moves to The Essex County Codey Arena for Exciting 2025 Event, June 28-29
Garden State Comic Fest, New Jersey’s premier celebration of comics, cosplay, and pop culture, is thrilled to announce its move to a new home at The Essex County Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave., West Orange, NJ. The event will take place June 28-29, 2025, promising two days with experiences for fans of all ages.
West Orange, NJ, June 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This year marks the first time Garden State Comic Fest will be held at the Essex County Codey Arena, offering fans a lineup of celebrity guests, comic creators, vendors, and cosplay. Fans will have the opportunity to meet stars such as Maitland Ward (Boy Meets World, White Chicks), Sean Kanan (Cobra Kai), James Saito (TMNT), Kevin Clash (TMNT, Sesame Street), Steve Whitmire (Muppets), Anne Dudek (White Chicks, House), and WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. As a special treat Maitland and Anne are reuniting for the first time in over 15 years for a special White Chicks reunion.
Comic book legends will also be in attendance like Jim Starlin, Mark Bagley, Walter and Louise Simonson, Spiderweb Art Gallery and so many more. Attendees will be able to explore 2 exhibitor halls filled with collectibles, comics, pop culture items, artwork, toys, and apparel- catering to every passion from vintage finds to the latest releases.
"We are excited to bring GSCF to the Essex Count Codey Arena," said Dave O'Hare, owner of GSCF.
Passes are now available at Gardenstatecomicfest.com with options for single-day and weekend passes. VIP passes offer exclusive perks, so fans are encouraged to secure them early. Don't miss this chance to join a vibrant community and celebrate the best in comics, cosplay, and pop culture.
For media inquiries please contact:
Dave O'Hare
Owner, Garden State Comic fest
https://www.gardenstatecomicfest.com/
