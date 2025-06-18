Michael T. Conklin’s Newly Released "Crossing the Chasm" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Life After Death and Eternal Destiny
“Crossing the Chasm” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael T. Conklin is a reflective and spiritually insightful work that examines the biblical story of the rich man and Lazarus to shed light on what happens after we die.
New York, NY, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Crossing the Chasm,” a deeply reflective and biblically grounded examination of eternal life, justice, and the decisions that shape our spiritual future, is the creation of published author, Michael T. Conklin.
Conklin shares, “Michael had been reading in the book of Luke chapter 16, when it dawned on him that the rich man had no compassion for Lazarus. Furthermore, after Lazarus and the rich man had both died, the rich man could see Lazarus with Abraham, and the rich man began talking to Abraham. After a serious 'aha' moment, Michael thought, Wow, they aren't really dead, and it opened an entirely new perspective on what really happens to someone when they die. Michael really began to think about what brought the rich man to where he was, and Lazarus to where he was, and why.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael T. Conklin’s new book encourages readers to reexamine familiar Scripture with fresh eyes, offering profound insights into the nature of the soul, the consequences of earthly choices, and the reality of the afterlife.
Consumers can purchase “Crossing the Chasm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Crossing the Chasm,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
