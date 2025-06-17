Kevin W. Ryan’s New Book, "Willimantic," is a Riveting Tale That Centers Around the Wealthy Fields Family Living in Willimantic, Connecticut, During the 1800s
Monroe, CT, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kevin W. Ryan, a loving father and grandfather whose work history was mainly in the administration of hospitals in the New York and Boston areas, has completed his most recent book, “Willimantic”: a compelling historical novel that follows the Fields family, a prominent presence in Willimantic, Connecticut, and the challenges they faced during the mid-nineteenth century in America.
“Through the eyes of Melanie Fields, the book traces the involvement of family members in solving a theft at the mill and also sleuthing to successfully solve both the theft and the unfortunate murder of a mill worker,” writes Kevin. “It also covers some difficult and painful family relationship issues involving death, estrangement, and discovery. The richness of family life and intrigue is evident in the love of three generations as their lives evolve with experiences pre–Civil War through the 1870s. Culturally, as in the case of the nation, Willimantic experienced the expansion of many immigrants to the area and felt the same interactions and at times tensions among them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kevin W. Ryan’s book is partly inspired by the author’s time serving as interim president/CEO of Wyndham Community Hospital located in Willimantic, Connecticut, in the mid-1990s, which introduced him to the city’s industrial past and rich history in the Connecticut valley. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Willimantic” is a stunning period piece that provides insight into the life of an expanding town, cultural integration, crime and murder, and family dilemma, all themes which still resonate to this day.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Willimantic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
