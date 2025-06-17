Michael Albrow’s New Book "Space Times Matter: One Hundred Short Stories About the Universe" is a Riveting Collection of Stories Exploring a Variety of Scientific Topics
Reston, VA, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Albrow, who holds a PhD in experimental particle physics at Manchester University, has completed his most recent book, “Space Times Matter: One Hundred Short Stories About the Universe”: a fascinating collection of scientific short stories explores all sorts of scientific topics, from subatomic particles to dark matter and other properties of the universe.
Author Michael Albrow was a professor at Stockholm University before taking a research position in 1991 at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) near Chicago. There he was part of the team that in 1995 discovered the heaviest known particle, the top quark, and in 2012 he participated in the discovery of the Higgs boson at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider. He retired as a scientist emeritus in 2016 but continues to study very high energy proton collisions at CERN while giving public talks and writing about science. After thirty-two years living near Fermilab in Illinois, he now lives in Reston, Virginia. He has two grandchildren in Geneva, Switzerland, and two in Vienna Virginia, USA.
“After fifty years of being paid to do research in high energy particle physics, I retired from Fermilab, the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, west of Chicago,” writes Albrow. “This gave me more time to write about science while continuing to search for new particles. Being on the teams that discovered the heaviest known particles, the top quark and the Higgs boson was exciting and a privilege, and physics is still fun.
“Most stories here were published as a monthly column in ‘Positively Naperville.’ Some that were time-specific—for example about a solar eclipse that month—have been edited. They are nearly all about physics and astronomy. The stories are meant to be all self-contained, which means there is some repetition, but you are invited to browse, read one today, and another tomorrow, in no particular order. They have been grouped loosely into six parts based on their subject matter. The order has nothing to do with the month when they appeared, but the date is stated when it is relevant.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Albrow’s book incorporates scientific facts with the author’s own original ideas and poems and promises to inspire readers to dig deeper into all sorts of scientific topics.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Space Times Matter: One Hundred Short Stories About the Universe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Tertulia, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
