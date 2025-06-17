Matthew J Parker’s New Book "The Lost Last Prophecy" is a Compelling Tale That Centers Around the Fallout After the Forgotten Final Prophecy of Nostradamus is Discovered
Fort Mill, SC, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Matthew J Parker, a loving husband and father who enjoys creative storytelling in all genre types, has completed his most recent book, “The Lost Last Prophecy”: a gripping novel that centers around the global fallout that occurs after a prophecy of Nostradamus is discovered and abused by four college friends for personal gain.
“‘The Lost Last Prophecy’ is an exciting adventure that details the worldwide journey of four college friends who discover the lost, last prophecy of Nostradamus in the catacombs in France, decipher its coded quatrains utilizing a book cipher with its targets of the Rosetta Stone, subsequently unlocking the ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics, and identify the individual that will rise to world domination,” writes Parker. “The four friends bond in a blood oath to infiltrate and dominate this new global behemoth by any means necessary, leading to exceptional wealth, immense power, and ultimate betrayal. A brave freelance journalist discovers their plan and enlists allies in her quest to thwart their global ambitions. An innocent young child becomes entangled in this dangerous web by the miracle she performs by saving a young boy. This epic journey is told from the three main characters’ viewpoints and perspectives as they become embroiled with forces beyond their, and the world’s, comprehension or control.”
Published by Fulton Books, Matthew J Parker’s book is the first installment in a planned three-part series and will leave readers in suspense as Nostradamus’s prophecy is abused by those willing to destroy the world for their own desires. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Lost Last Prophecy” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more for long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Lost Last Prophecy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
