Corey "Corey J" Jackson’s New Book, “I’m Looking for T.I.: Dreams II Reality,” Follows the Author’s Journey to Find Success Despite the Challenges He Faced
Jackson, MS, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Corey "Corey J" Jackson has completed his most recent book, “I’m Looking for T.I.: Dreams II Reality”: a compelling memoir that documents how the author managed to overcome countless trials in his life, rising above it all in order to pursue his dreams.
“I was born in Jackson, Mississippi, in July 2006 to Mr. Cornell Jackson and Ms. Lowery Johnson,” shares the author. “My family has always been rooted in God and His divine power, which allowed my nanas, Debra Johnson and Mary Jackson-Nervis, to be true prayer warriors and believers. Growing up in poverty, inside of the gritty, and rough neighborhood called Shady Oaks, didn’t allow me to see the upside of life and all of the possibilities it offered.
“Because of all the negativity surrounding me, it became difficult to see past my circumstances. However, the call on my life was too great for me to stay in the slums of Mississippi, so God gave me a vision and the strength and tenacity to move closer to those dreams and make them a reality. Along the way, I learned that all I had to do was have faith and believe in God and His mighty powers, along with my five keys to success: hard work, determination, dedication, motivation, and ambition! So sit back, relax, and take a ride with me on this journey as I turn my dreams into reality. Let’s go!”
Published by Fulton Books, Corey "Corey J" Jackson’s book is an inspiring and heartfelt story that relays a narrative of great courage, relentless pursuit, motivation, diligence, and determination. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “I’m Looking for T.I.” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, proving that having faith and believing in oneself, no matter the obstacle, will manifest into countless blessings and opportunities.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “I’m Looking for T.I.: Dreams II Reality” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
