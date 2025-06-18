Julie Kirkpatrick’s New Book, "Spirits Live Forever," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Boy Who Learns a Powerful Lesson in the Aftermath of His Sister’s Passing
Palm Bay, FL, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Julie Kirkpatrick, who received an Editor’s Choice award from the International Society of Poets in 2005, has completed her most recent book, “Spirits Live Forever”: a stirring tale of a young boy who, after his sister passes away, has a dream in which he discovers how one’s spirit can live on even in death.
“The story takes place in January of 1990,” writes Kirkpatrick. “Andy loses his sister in a sledding accident. Andy prays for the return of his sister. For days, he waits, but nothing happens.
“Deeply depressed, Andy cries and cries until there are no tears left. He is so very tired but cannot sleep. He lies motionless, looking at the glow-in-the-dark stars his parents placed on the ceiling of his room. He begins to drift off to sleep.
“He soon finds himself on the beach with mountains. This is where he finds Mandy. They sit on some boulders near a brook. Andy begs Mandy to come home.
“‘I can’t,’ answered Mandy. ‘Because this is where I live now.’
“Andy begins to cry. ‘I wish you weren’t dead, Mandy.’
“‘Silly brother,’ she answers. ‘Only my body is dead. Spirits live forever. You will feel me in your heart, You will see me in your dreams, and keep me in your memories.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Julie Kirkpatrick’s book presents a beautiful and timeless message about the afterlife and spirituality that readers of all ages will be able to comprehend with its colorful artwork and a simplistic writing style.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Spirits Live Forever” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
