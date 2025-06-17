Author Milagros Rivera’s New Book, "Poetry by Milagros Rivera," is a Compelling Series of Poems That Reflect Upon the Author’s Trials, as Well as Her Journey with God

Recent release “Poetry by Milagros Rivera” from Newman Springs Publishing author Milagros Rivera is a poignant assortment of poems that invite readers to follow along as the author reflects upon her trials and triumphs throughout life. Deeply personal and candid, Rivera bears it all as she explores her loss, pain, happiness, joys, and how her faith has helped to guide her through it all.