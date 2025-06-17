Author Milagros Rivera’s New Book, "Poetry by Milagros Rivera," is a Compelling Series of Poems That Reflect Upon the Author’s Trials, as Well as Her Journey with God
Recent release “Poetry by Milagros Rivera” from Newman Springs Publishing author Milagros Rivera is a poignant assortment of poems that invite readers to follow along as the author reflects upon her trials and triumphs throughout life. Deeply personal and candid, Rivera bears it all as she explores her loss, pain, happiness, joys, and how her faith has helped to guide her through it all.
Des Plaines, IL, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Milagros Rivera has completed her new book, “Poetry by Milagros Rivera”: a gripping and heartfelt collection of poems exploring the various struggles, challenges, and moments of hope and joy that she has faced throughout her life, all presented through beautiful prose and compiled for readers to discover.
“I have been writing since 2004,” shares Rivera. “In 2012, I told myself I am going to share my writing with the world one day, and this goal is materializing today in 2022. I would like my readers to identify with my journey with my God and my life’s struggles and success. I would like my readers to feel God’s spirit through me to feel my pain, my happiness, my sadness, my joy, and my freedom. This is to express oneself through writing, to write about another person you don’t even know but they’re reading about themselves through my book. If I touch your spirit and soul, let’s praise God for all his great work.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Milagros Rivera’s riveting series will transport readers with each turn of the page as the author offers a raw and honest look within her soul. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Poetry by Milagros Rivera” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Poetry by Milagros Rivera” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
