Author Laura R. Ashley’s New Book, "Changes," is a Captivating Tale That Follows Two Trees as They Are Chopped Down and Turned Into Lumber to be Used in Construction

Recent release “Changes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Laura R. Ashley is an engaging story that follows Tiffany and Jody, two trees who find their lives forever changed when they are chopped down one day by lumberjacks. After going through a long process, the two trees discover they have been turned into lumber and will soon be used to build all sorts of new things.