Author Laura R. Ashley’s New Book, "Changes," is a Captivating Tale That Follows Two Trees as They Are Chopped Down and Turned Into Lumber to be Used in Construction
Recent release “Changes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Laura R. Ashley is an engaging story that follows Tiffany and Jody, two trees who find their lives forever changed when they are chopped down one day by lumberjacks. After going through a long process, the two trees discover they have been turned into lumber and will soon be used to build all sorts of new things.
Jacksonville, FL, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laura R. Ashley, a native Pennsylvanian who attended Jacksonville University, has completed her new book, “Changes”: a riveting tale that follows two trees who, after they are transformed into lumber, discover just how nice it is to be useful as they are used in construction.
“Enter into the world of a great forest and travel along with two special trees,” writes Laura. “Meet Tiffany and Jody, two young trees with bad attitudes. These trees were fearless and felt as though nothing could hurt them. The elder trees around them tried to warn them of the dangers, but they would not listen.
“One day, it happened. Strange sounds were heard. Lumberjacks with their saws and axes were in the forest, cutting down all the trees and clearing the land. Tiffany and Jody were afraid of everything that was happening around them, and because they did not listen, their journey begins.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Laura R. Ashley’s heartfelt tale is inspired by the author’s own enjoyment of woodworking and will help young readers learn all about the lumber making process. With vibrant artwork to help bring Ashely’s story to life, “Changes” is an educational story that is sure to encourage readers to follow their passions for woodworking.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Changes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
