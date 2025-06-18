Author L.M. Morse’s New Book, “The Return New Calling,” is a Gripping Novel That Continues Exploring the Fallout After the World is Introduced to Magic

Recent release “The Return New Calling” from Newman Springs Publishing author L.M. Morse is a compelling novel that follows a group of individuals who are forced to come together after the world around them changes forever. Now blessed with special powers, this group must find a way to navigate this new world while also working to protect others.