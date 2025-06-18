Author L.M. Morse’s New Book, “The Return New Calling,” is a Gripping Novel That Continues Exploring the Fallout After the World is Introduced to Magic
Recent release “The Return New Calling” from Newman Springs Publishing author L.M. Morse is a compelling novel that follows a group of individuals who are forced to come together after the world around them changes forever. Now blessed with special powers, this group must find a way to navigate this new world while also working to protect others.
Fort Smith, AR, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- L.M. Morse has completed her new book “The Return New Calling”: a riveting novel that centers around a group of individuals who must band together and learn how to survive after an otherworldly force bestows humanity with the power of magic, changing the world forever.
“The world as we knew it ended in the blink of an eye when THEY returned, bringing with THEM destruction, chaos, and magic,” writes Morse. “What would you do if you were given magic with no instructions? Well, this group has adopted the ‘fly by the seat of our pants’ approach, and so far, it seems to be working out. This band, this family, of not-so-average people and new beings have been using their newfound gifts to benefit others, as best they can. However, being drafted into this job has been a challenge. They have been marginally successful in saving as much as possible and in impressing THEM, but THEY are not always on the same page. Will their plucky and gritty nature, along with their determination, be enough to overcome these new challenges?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, L.M. Morse’s enthralling tale is a follow-up to the author’s previous work “The Return: New Beginnings” and continues to explore just how Earth would react to the introduction of magical powers. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Return New Calling” is sure to captivate readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page and eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Return New Calling” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
