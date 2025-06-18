Author T. Wrangler’s New Book, "Rancher and the Waitress," is a Compelling Romance Novel That Follows Two Individuals Held Back by Their Past While Looking for Love
Recent release “Rancher and the Waitress” from Newman Springs Publishing author T. Wrangler is a poignant and engaging tale that follows Luke, a business owner in rural Texas, and Jessica, a young, divorced waitress, who each long for another chance at a romantic connection. But as both are haunted by their past, they will have to overcome their circumstances in order to find love in each other.
New York, NY, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T. Wrangler has completed her new book, “Rancher and the Waitress”: a gripping tale of two individuals looking for love, only to be prevented from finding their desired romantic connection by their past mistakes and present-day circumstances.
“Luke Halbert, a young single business owner in a small rural Texas town is haunted by two curses,” writes Wrangler. “The one he knows all too well—wealth seems to bring a bigger hindrance when looking for love. And the other he does not even know exists until it is too late, or was it?
“Jessica Johnson, a young divorced woman working as a waitress in the only café in town and at the local factory, is trying to make it on her own, struggling with her ex-husband sabotaging her attempts in every way, including her finding someone special—the right man.
“These two are bound by their own fate. Time will tell if they can make it work or not.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, T. Wrangler’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Luke and Jessica’s journey to find love, no matter the forces at work to keep them apart. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Rancher and the Waitress” is sure to keep the pages turning, serving as a poignant testament to the human desire for connection and the power of love to overcome all.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Rancher and the Waitress” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
