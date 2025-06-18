Author T. Wrangler’s New Book, "Rancher and the Waitress," is a Compelling Romance Novel That Follows Two Individuals Held Back by Their Past While Looking for Love

Recent release “Rancher and the Waitress” from Newman Springs Publishing author T. Wrangler is a poignant and engaging tale that follows Luke, a business owner in rural Texas, and Jessica, a young, divorced waitress, who each long for another chance at a romantic connection. But as both are haunted by their past, they will have to overcome their circumstances in order to find love in each other.