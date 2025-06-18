Author T. Griffin’s New Book, "Please Sneeze in Your Sleeve," is a Comical Tale to Help Remind Young Readers the Importance of Covering a Sneeze to Avoid Spreading Germs
Recent release “Please Sneeze in Your Sleeve” from Covenant Books author T. Griffin is a charming tale that follows a group of students who learn all about covering their sneezes with their sleeves. As they go throughout their day, they witness other students sneezing and spreading germs, helping to enforce the importance of keeping others from getting sick.
New York, NY, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T. Griffin has completed her new book, “Please Sneeze in Your Sleeve”: a captivating tale aimed at helping readers of all ages understand the importance of keeping one’s germs to themselves by covering their sneezes with their sleeves.
“‘Please Sneeze in Your Sleeve’ is a book that I wrote to engage early readers,” writes Griffin. “My goal was to create a story that teaches social etiquette while evoking child-like humor.
“I have a teacher’s background but settled into the healthcare industry as a registered nurse. While teaching, I was afforded the opportunity to work with children of all ages. I quickly learned that most children found reading laborious until they gravitated toward books that were funny. Hence, the creation of ‘Please Sneeze in Your Sleeve!’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, T. Griffin’s new book perfectly blends together an important message about hygiene with humor and delight rhymes to make its point more approachable to readers of all ages. With vibrant artwork to help bring Griffin’s story to life, “Please Sneeze in Your Sleeve” is sure to resonate with readers, helping them discover the importance of caring for others through a very simple act.
Readers can purchase “Please Sneeze in Your Sleeve” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
