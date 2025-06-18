Author T. Griffin’s New Book, "Please Sneeze in Your Sleeve," is a Comical Tale to Help Remind Young Readers the Importance of Covering a Sneeze to Avoid Spreading Germs

Recent release “Please Sneeze in Your Sleeve” from Covenant Books author T. Griffin is a charming tale that follows a group of students who learn all about covering their sneezes with their sleeves. As they go throughout their day, they witness other students sneezing and spreading germs, helping to enforce the importance of keeping others from getting sick.