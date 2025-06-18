Author Dr. Tiffany Moore’s New Book, "Financially LIT," is an Insightful Guide That Aims to Help Readers Take Control of Their Finances, No Matter Their Level of Wealth

Recent release “Financially LIT” from Covenant Books author Dr. Tiffany Moore is an easily digestible guide that aims to help readers become financially literate and take control of their finances. Drawing upon years of professional experience, Dr. Moore shares her guide to help anyone gain the financial freedom they’ve always longed for.