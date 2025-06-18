Author Dr. Tiffany Moore’s New Book, "Financially LIT," is an Insightful Guide That Aims to Help Readers Take Control of Their Finances, No Matter Their Level of Wealth
Recent release “Financially LIT” from Covenant Books author Dr. Tiffany Moore is an easily digestible guide that aims to help readers become financially literate and take control of their finances. Drawing upon years of professional experience, Dr. Moore shares her guide to help anyone gain the financial freedom they’ve always longed for.
Milwaukee, WI, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Tiffany Moore, a dedicated entrepreneur and a passionate advocate for financial literacy and empowerment, has completed her new book, “Financially LIT”: a comprehensive guide that aims to unlock the keys for financial success through teaching readers how to take control of their financial future no matter their level of wealth or financial literacy.
As the founder of Moore Affordable Credit, author Dr. Tiffany Moore has made it her mission to simplify the often-complex world of credit restoration and financial planning, providing individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to achieve financial stability. Through her work, Tiffany emphasizes the importance of homeownership and investment as foundational pillars of generational wealth. She believes that financial independence is not just a personal achievement, but a pathway to long-term security and legacy-building for families.
In “Financially LIT,” Dr. Tiffany Moore breaks down the complex world of personal finance into clear, actionable strategies, covering everything from building and maintaining good credit to understanding the essential factors that affect one’s score. Readers will discover proven methods for budgeting, saving, and investing tools that will help them grow their money over time. Plus, readers will gain invaluable insight into the process of purchasing property, and how smart real estate decisions can lead to long-term financial security.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Tiffany Moore’s new book is driven by the author’s desire to transform lives one financial success story at a time, while fostering a culture of financial literacy that will resonate for years to come. Packed with real-world advice and easy-to-follow exercises, “Financially LIT” is the perfect roadmap to financial literacy, confidence, and independence that will help readers learn the habits that successful people use to build lasting wealth.
Readers can purchase “Financially LIT” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
