Author Sir Jr. A.K.A. Johnny Lee’s New Book, “El Coco the Boogeyman,” is a Riveting Tale That Centers Around a Monster Who Eats Children That Disrespect Their Parents

Recent release “El Coco the Boogeyman” from Page Publishing author Sir Jr. A.K.A. Johnny Lee is a captivating story that follows El Coco, a monster that feasts upon children who disrespect their parents. When three children, Diego, Carmela, and Luna, are rude to their parents, they must either choose to be respectful or risk the wrath of El Coco.