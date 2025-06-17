Author Sir Jr. A.K.A. Johnny Lee’s New Book, “El Coco the Boogeyman,” is a Riveting Tale That Centers Around a Monster Who Eats Children That Disrespect Their Parents
Recent release “El Coco the Boogeyman” from Page Publishing author Sir Jr. A.K.A. Johnny Lee is a captivating story that follows El Coco, a monster that feasts upon children who disrespect their parents. When three children, Diego, Carmela, and Luna, are rude to their parents, they must either choose to be respectful or risk the wrath of El Coco.
New York, NY, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sir Jr. A.K.A. Johnny Lee has completed his new book, “El Coco the Boogeyman”: a compelling tale that reveals how the titular monster, El Coco, finds his victims by eating children who disobey their parents.
“This is an amazing and striking story about a boogeyman named El Coco, who is a monster who eats disrespectful children,” writes Lee. “The story has an underlying theme that reminds children all over the world to obey their parents.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sir Jr. A.K.A. Johnny Lee’s engaging tale will help young readers realize that disobeying their parents and being disrespectful can have consequences, and that it is always best to follow the rules set by parents and guardians.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “El Coco the Boogeyman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
