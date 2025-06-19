Iron Goddess Nashville - Let’s Break a Record
Iron Goddess is rolling into the Nashville Fairgrounds on Sunday, November 2. This all-female motorcycle show is more than just bikes — it’s a movement. With vendors, games, live music, and awards across over 10 categories, we’re calling all women riders to help us make history. Iron Goddess is attempting to break their California record of 532 female motorcyclists in one location. All makes and models are welcome. Ride, represent, and break records — together.
Nashville, TN, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Iron Goddess Motorcycle Show is making its return—this time at the historic Nashville Fairgrounds on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Following a record-setting turnout of 532 women on motorcycles in California, Iron Goddess is calling on riders from across the country to help break that record in Music City.
Iron Goddess isn’t just a motorcycle show—it’s a celebration of community, power, and the women who ride. From custom builds to loudest exhausts, over 10 show categories will recognize the boldest bikes and baddest builders. The event also features live music, vendors, tasty food, bike games, and the crowd-favorite Cowgirl Boot Contest.
“All makes. All models. All women are welcome,” says event organizer Bunnie Geer. “This isn’t just about breaking a number—it’s about making history and showcasing the strength and style of women in the motorcycle world.”
This is the final stop of the Iron Goddess Tour, and it's going BIG. Whether you’re riding in from the West Coast or flying in from afar, there's a way to be part of the movement. National sponsors like Twisted Road are even offering free day rentals to select riders for the big day.
Bike registration, vendor spots, and sponsor info are now live on the official website. Early bird specials are available for a limited time.
