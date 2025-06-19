Iron Goddess Nashville - Let’s Break a Record

Iron Goddess is rolling into the Nashville Fairgrounds on Sunday, November 2. This all-female motorcycle show is more than just bikes — it’s a movement. With vendors, games, live music, and awards across over 10 categories, we’re calling all women riders to help us make history. Iron Goddess is attempting to break their California record of 532 female motorcyclists in one location. All makes and models are welcome. Ride, represent, and break records — together.