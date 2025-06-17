Author Judge Thomas Mitchell Shamburger’s New Book “Weddings, Music (for the Not So Rich and Famous), and Funerals: A Trilogy” is a Stirring and Thought-Provoking Memoir

Recent release “Weddings, Music (for the Not So Rich and Famous), and Funerals: A Trilogy” from Page Publishing author Judge Thomas Mitchell Shamburger is a captivating memoir that shares heartfelt and often humorous stories from his time as a Justice of the Peace, as well as a musician. Central to the author’s stories is a deep friendship that intertwines with all three parts of his work.