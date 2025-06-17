Author Judge Thomas Mitchell Shamburger’s New Book “Weddings, Music (for the Not So Rich and Famous), and Funerals: A Trilogy” is a Stirring and Thought-Provoking Memoir
Recent release “Weddings, Music (for the Not So Rich and Famous), and Funerals: A Trilogy” from Page Publishing author Judge Thomas Mitchell Shamburger is a captivating memoir that shares heartfelt and often humorous stories from his time as a Justice of the Peace, as well as a musician. Central to the author’s stories is a deep friendship that intertwines with all three parts of his work.
Winona, TX, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Judge Thomas Mitchell Shamburger, who retired as a Justice of the Peace in 2022 and continues to officiate weddings and perform music, has completed his new book, “Weddings, Music (for the Not So Rich and Famous), and Funerals: A Trilogy”: a poignant and engaging memoir in three parts that explores the author’s time as a Justice of the Peace, reflecting on the roles he has played within each section.
“Todd Henry touched every aspect of this three-part book,” writes Judge Shamburger. “I performed his wedding ceremony, we played music together in the band, Proven Justice, and in the end, I delivered his eulogy. Because of our friendship and my involvement with his murder, each section closes with a Todd Henry story.”
Published by Page Publishing, Judge Thomas Mitchell Shamburger’s riveting series will provide readers with an honest account of the author’s life, spanning from celebration to grief, and everything in between. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Judge Shamburger’s memoir is a testament to life’s complexity, and the unexpected ways one can become part of another’s story.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Weddings, Music (for the Not So Rich and Famous), and Funerals: A Trilogy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
