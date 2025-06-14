Pet Vet Products Unveils Vet-Formulated Chewable Supplements for Dogs: Calming, Joint Support, Allergy Relief & Daily Health

PetVet Products, founded by seasoned veterinarian Dr. Leah Hill, proudly announces the launch of a new line of functional dog chews designed to support joint mobility, relieve anxiety, boost daily wellness, and ease allergy symptoms—helping pet parents care for their dogs with confidence and compassion.