Pet Vet Products Unveils Vet-Formulated Chewable Supplements for Dogs: Calming, Joint Support, Allergy Relief & Daily Health
PetVet Products, founded by seasoned veterinarian Dr. Leah Hill, proudly announces the launch of a new line of functional dog chews designed to support joint mobility, relieve anxiety, boost daily wellness, and ease allergy symptoms—helping pet parents care for their dogs with confidence and compassion.
San Clemente, CA, June 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PetVet Products, a growing brand built by veterinarians for pet parents, is excited to unveil its latest innovation in canine wellness: a line of premium functional dog chews, formulated by Dr. Leah Hill, DVM, to address four of the most common concerns in dogs—hip and joint health, allergies, anxiety, and daily nutritional support.
The new line includes:
Hip & Joint Chews – Promote flexibility and mobility with glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM
Allergy Relief Chews – Soothe itching, irritation, and environmental sensitivities
Calm Chews – Help reduce stress and anxiety naturally, great for storms, fireworks, and separation
Multivitamin Chews – Daily essential nutrients to support immune function, skin, coat, and energy
Each chew is made with high-quality, pet-safe ingredients and formulated to be both effective and delicious. These chews are easy to give and made to be part of a healthy daily routine for dogs of all breeds and sizes.
About Dr. Leah Hill:
With over 25 years of experience in small animal medicine and emergency care, Dr. Hill has dedicated her life to helping pets thrive. As the founder of a 24/7 emergency animal clinic and the author of the Pet Vet First Aid Guide, she saw firsthand how many pet parents lacked access to trustworthy, easy-to-understand pet health solutions. Driven by a passion for education, prevention, and accessibility, she created PetVet Products to bridge that gap—offering vet-formulated tools that empower pet owners to care for their furry companions at home.
"Pet parents want to do the right thing for their dogs—but sometimes they’re overwhelmed by confusing products or inconsistent information," said Dr. Hill. "We developed these chews to provide trusted, vet-backed support for everyday needs, in a way that’s easy, safe, and enjoyable for pets."
These chews reflect the PetVet Products mission: to provide compassionate, practical, and science-based solutions that help prevent health issues, support recovery, and strengthen the human-animal bond.
Availability:
The new line of chews is now available via PetVet Products’ online shop and select retail partners. All products are manufactured in the USA, third-party tested, and made with love by pet professionals who understand what animals—and their people—need.
Dr. Leah Hill
833-308-1628
www.petvetproduct.com
