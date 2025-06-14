Skyward Credit Union Expands Membership Eligibility to Broaden Community Reach
Wichita, KS, June 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Skyward Credit Union is proud to announce an expansion of its field of membership, for individuals across south-central Kansas and the aviation industry to access the benefits of credit union membership.
Rooted in aviation since its founding, Skyward Credit Union continues to honor its legacy while growing to serve a broader community. Individuals presently connected to the aviation industry, or live in one the designated counties, may now be eligible to join.
Expanded Membership Eligibility Includes:
- Professionals in aviation or aerospace (commercial, general, or military)
- Individuals affiliated with organizations supporting the aviation industry
- Members of aviation-related associations
- Members of the Kansas Aviation Museum
- Residents or employees in the following Kansas counties: Sedgwick, Butler, Harvey, Montgomery, Wilson, Labette, and Chautauqua
- Immediate family or household members of eligible individuals
New members can join online or in person at a Skyward Credit Union branch.
A Commitment to Growth and Community Impact
This expansion is part of a larger initiative to grow Skyward’s member base, enhance services, and deepen community involvement. With a broader reach, Skyward will be better positioned to offer innovative financial products and personalized service to meet their members’ evolving needs.
A larger membership also means greater capacity to invest in community partnerships, promote financial education, and support the overall well-being of the communities they serve.
For more information on how to become a member, visit skywardcu.com.
About Us
Skyward Credit Union proudly serves the aviation industry and the communities of Sedgwick, Butler, Harvey, Montgomery, Wilson, Labette, and Chautauqua counties in Kansas. With seven branch locations and more than 21,000 members, Skyward Credit Union has been a trusted financial partner since 1941. The credit union offers a full range of financial products and services designed to help members save, borrow, and invest with confidence. With approximately $400 million in assets, Skyward is deeply committed to the well-being of the communities it serves, actively supporting initiatives that advance health and wellness, financial education, and community development.
Contact:
Lisa Townsend
Marketing | Communications
316-425-6490
ltownsend@skywardcu.com
