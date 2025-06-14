Argus Broker Affiliate Arranges $7.4 Million Dollar Sale of Indiana Self Storage Facility
Lafayette, IN, June 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rob Schick of Schick & Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Extra Space Storage (3rd party managed) in West Lafayette, IN for $7.4 million. Located at 2575 Cumberland Ave., the facility has 56,950 Net Rentable SF. The transaction included expansion land for an additional 30,000 SF. Rob Schick of Argus represented the undisclosed seller. The asset was 94 percent leased at the time of the sale.
Rob Schick is the Indiana Broker Affiliate for Argus Self Storage Advisors and he specializes in Self Storage investment properties. He can be reached at 317-403-1205.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Rob Schick is the Indiana Broker Affiliate for Argus Self Storage Advisors and he specializes in Self Storage investment properties. He can be reached at 317-403-1205.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories