Eastside Modern Dentistry Introduces Advanced Surgical Services and Flexible Payment Options in Issaquah
With over 20 years of trusted service, Eastside Modern Dentistry introduces advanced surgical procedures and new financing options to support patient wellness and affordability.
Issaquah, WA, June 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eastside Modern Dentistry, a general and surgical dental practice established in 2000, has announced the expansion of its clinical services and payment support options for patients in the Issaquah area. The practice now offers advanced procedures such as sinus lift surgeries and frenectomies, along with new payment arrangements designed to improve access to care.
Expanded Scope of Clinical Services
Two surgical procedures—sinus lifts and frenectomies—are now available at the practice. Sinus lift surgery is typically recommended when upper jawbone density is insufficient for dental implants. The procedure involves elevating the maxillary sinus and adding bone material to allow for future implant placement.
Frenectomies address functional limitations caused by a restrictive frenulum, the tissue that connects the lips or tongue to the mouth. These procedures can help improve speech, oral function, and breastfeeding ability in infants. Eastside Modern Dentistry now provides both tongue and lip frenectomies after a case-by-case evaluation.
For more details : https://www.eastsidemoderndentistry.com/our-services/oral-surgery/
Financial Access and Coverage Options
Alongside the clinical updates, the practice has expanded its financial policies to accommodate a broader range of patients. Eastside Modern Dentistry is in-network with several major insurance carriers, including:
Aetna
Delta Dental
Cigna
MetLife
Blue Cross
Humana
GEHA
Guardian
United Concordia
Physicians Mutual
DenteMax
For individuals without insurance, the practice offers flexible financing plans. These include:
Cherry Financing, which provides 0% APR plans without hard credit checks, subject to approval.
CareCredit, a healthcare-focused financing option that offers installment payments.
Acceptance of major credit cards, including Visa, AMEX, MasterCard, and Discover.
“We have taken steps to align our clinical offerings with the needs of patients who may face cost-related barriers to dental care,” said Dr. Nitin Jaggi, the lead clinician at Eastside Modern Dentistry.
For more information : https://www.eastsidemoderndentistry.com/new-patients/insurance-financing/
Contextualizing Cost of Dental Care in the U.S.
The high cost of dental treatment in the United States has been a topic of ongoing public concern. Several structural factors contribute to these costs, including:
Use of advanced dental technologies and materials
Complexities in insurance systems
Higher operational and regulatory costs
Eastside Modern Dentistry’s decision to adopt multiple financing platforms is a response to these challenges, aiming to offer more flexible payment pathways to those seeking treatment.
Contact Information
Eastside Modern Dentistry
640 NW Gilman Blvd, Suite 100, Floor 1
Issaquah, WA 98027
Phone: (425) 507-2888
Website: www.eastsidemoderndentistry.com
