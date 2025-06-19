Author J.s. Lake’s New Book, “TÉNSARYIA and the NEW HOPE,” is a Riveting Fantasy Novel That Follows Six Teenagers Who Must Find a Way to Stop an Immortal Phoenix Dragon
Recent release “TÉNSARYIA and the NEW HOPE” from Page Publishing author J.S. Lake is a captivating tale that follows six teenagers who find themselves transported to the land of Ténsaryia. After accidentally hatching one of the most dangerous creatures to ever be born, they must find a way to stop the Phoenix Dragon and keep him from reincarnating to rain down his terror once again.
Redding, CA, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J.S. Lake, who enjoys painting and doing beadwork, has completed his new book, “TÉNSARYIA and the NEW HOPE”: a gripping fantasy adventures that centers around six teenagers who must find a way to stop a dangerous immortal dragon that they unwittingly help to set loose on the land of Ténsaryia.
“Long ago, a Dragon named Volrath was born, a red Dragon that quickly grew in size and power,” shares Lake. “He sought to spread his dominance and evil. The House of Greater Dragons brought war against him. But Volrath was born a Phoenix Dragon. Similar to a phoenix of old, a Phoenix Dragon explodes in fire and in the ash is its egg. Yet the mind never stops aging.
“Now, six teenagers find themselves transported to the land of Ténsaryia. They discover secrets within secrets about their families and this strange, huge new world. After accidentally rehatching the most evil being to ever draw breath, these six teens race to find an answer to the only question that’s been vexing Ténsaryia for nearly fourteen thousand years.
“How do you kill an immortal Phoenix Dragon once and for all?”
Published by Page Publishing, J.S. Lake’s enthralling tale will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on this epic tale of magic, danger, and adventure. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “TÉNSARYIA and the NEW HOPE” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leading them to a thrilling conclusion that will stay with them long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “TÉNSARYIA and the NEW HOPE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
