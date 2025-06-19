Author D.L. Kreager’s New Book, “Rylan, the Happy Kangaroo: Rylan and Rin go to the Carnival,” Follows Two Friends Who Must Decide to be Selfish or do the Right Thing
Recent release “Rylan, the Happy Kangaroo: Rylan and Rin go to the Carnival” from Page Publishing author D.L. Kreager is a captivating story that follows a kangaroo named Rylan and his friend Rin as they set off to go to their first ever carnival. Along the way, the two friends discover an animal in need, and must choose to help her or continue on their way.
Harrison, AR, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D.L. Kreager, a loving mother and grandmother who holds a degree in business and has worked in the baking industry for over eighteen years, has completed her new book, “Rylan, the Happy Kangaroo: Rylan and Rin go to the Carnival”: a riveting story of two friends who are faced with the difficult choice of helping others in need or ignoring them in order to attend a local carnival.
“In this story, newfound friends, Rylan and Rin, have decided to take a trip through the forest that will lead to a carnival with rides and lots of cotton candy,” writes Kreager. “They are both so excited because they have never been to a carnival before. What they didn’t realize was the journey they are about to take would force them to face one of life’s hard questions. Will Rylan and Rin help someone in need, or will they continue on with their plans? The lessons Rylan and Rin learn on this great adventure are truly inspiring.”
Published by Page Publishing, D.L. Kreager’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Rylan and Rin’s adventures, where they’ll be tested to do the right thing. With colorful artwork and a vital message, “Rylan, the Happy Kangaroo: Rylan and Rin go to the Carnival” is sure to inspire empathy and kindness in readers, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Rylan, the Happy Kangaroo: Rylan and Rin go to the Carnival” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“In this story, newfound friends, Rylan and Rin, have decided to take a trip through the forest that will lead to a carnival with rides and lots of cotton candy,” writes Kreager. “They are both so excited because they have never been to a carnival before. What they didn’t realize was the journey they are about to take would force them to face one of life’s hard questions. Will Rylan and Rin help someone in need, or will they continue on with their plans? The lessons Rylan and Rin learn on this great adventure are truly inspiring.”
Published by Page Publishing, D.L. Kreager’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Rylan and Rin’s adventures, where they’ll be tested to do the right thing. With colorful artwork and a vital message, “Rylan, the Happy Kangaroo: Rylan and Rin go to the Carnival” is sure to inspire empathy and kindness in readers, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Rylan, the Happy Kangaroo: Rylan and Rin go to the Carnival” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories