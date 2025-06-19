Author D.L. Kreager’s New Book, “Rylan, the Happy Kangaroo: Rylan and Rin go to the Carnival,” Follows Two Friends Who Must Decide to be Selfish or do the Right Thing

Recent release “Rylan, the Happy Kangaroo: Rylan and Rin go to the Carnival” from Page Publishing author D.L. Kreager is a captivating story that follows a kangaroo named Rylan and his friend Rin as they set off to go to their first ever carnival. Along the way, the two friends discover an animal in need, and must choose to help her or continue on their way.