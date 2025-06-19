Author Moneá’s New Book, "After Adoption," is a Powerful Memoir That Offers Readers a Raw and Honest Journey of Healing, Family Pathology, & Breaking Generational Cycles

Recent release “After Adoption” from Page Publishing author Moneá is a gripping autobiographical account that shares the author’s emotional journey of navigating both her biological and adoptive families, and the pain that both of them caused her. Now, she shares her story to explore the healing that can occur when generational trauma is broken for future generations.