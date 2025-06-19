Author Moneá’s New Book, "After Adoption," is a Powerful Memoir That Offers Readers a Raw and Honest Journey of Healing, Family Pathology, & Breaking Generational Cycles
Recent release “After Adoption” from Page Publishing author Moneá is a gripping autobiographical account that shares the author’s emotional journey of navigating both her biological and adoptive families, and the pain that both of them caused her. Now, she shares her story to explore the healing that can occur when generational trauma is broken for future generations.
New York, NY, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Moneá has completed her new book, “After Adoption”: a potent and deeply personal memoir that explores the hardships the author faced at the hands of both her biological and adoptive families, and how she managed to find healing that helped her to break dangerous generational cycles.
In “After Adoption,” author Moneá recounts how, after being born into a dysfunctional family and then adopted into what she thought was a good home, she soon realized that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Coming from two different backgrounds, she had to use both aspects of life to get through the most difficult obstacles after both her families failed her. Moneá expected the system to step in, but when it only made things worse. Now grown with children of her own, she has been trying her best to spare her children from certain experiences she witnessed or dealt with as the adults before her.
“This is my story told from my perspective and the way I saw or felt things,” shares Moneá. “Some of these experiences were what I personally went through or what I saw my siblings went through. This book is personally for healing and achievements. To help and educate people that was dealt a bad hand. Nobody expects to have a family pathology given to them. This family pathology is normally passed down from generation to generation.”
Published by Page Publishing, Moneá’s riveting memoir is a testament to perseverance, and a guiding light for those navigating the shadows of family dysfunction and foster care trauma. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “After Adoption” is a must-read for those who have lived through similar struggles or are seeking to understand the trauma of being failed by one’s biological and adoptive families.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “After Adoption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
