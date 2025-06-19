Author Peter J. Crichton’s New Book, "Leading with My Glass Half Full," is an Engaging Narrative That Shares Life Lessons from the Author’s Career in Public Service
Recent release “Leading with My Glass Half Full” from Page Publishing author Peter J. Crichton is a poignant and eye-opening autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s time working in local government and public service. Through sharing his story, Crichton reveals the valuable lessons he learned through his leadership journey and the importance of serving one’s community.
Windham, ME, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Peter J. Crichton, a retired city and county manager with over thirty years of experience in local government and public service who currently lives in the Greater Portland Area with his wife, Jennifer, of thirty-five-plus years, has completed his new book, “Leading with My Glass Half Full”: a unique and thought-provoking account that follows the author’s journey through his career in public service, offering life lessons and valuable observations gleaned from his work.
As a former president of the National Association of County Administrators and the Maine Town, City and County Management Association, Peter J. Crichton has seen the positive effects of local government firsthand during a thirty-plus-year leadership journey. A native of northern Maine’s Aroostook County and past intern of Senator Edmund S. Muskie, he earned his Master of Public Administration from the University of Maine at Orono. The author has served on numerous boards for over three decades in various leadership roles at the national, state, regional, and local level, including the Muskie School of Public Service.
In “Leading with My Glass Half Full,” author Peter J. Crichton tells the remarkable story of his unique leadership journey in local government and public service. Through his story and those of other town, city, and county managers he humanizes the leadership role that managers play by offering positive examples of the leadership skills that are needed to build a strong team, navigate, shape, and lead positive change in the dynamic, at times challenging world of local government.
“Anyone who has been part of a successful group or organization knows that success doesn’t just happen. It requires a leader who has a diverse set of leadership skills and abilities,” writes Crichton. “A virtual industry has been built around the topic of leadership through books, lectures, and workshops with organizations making huge investments in leadership development. This speaks to the insatiable appetite and deep seated interest that there is in this topic. Of course, the truth is when we are part of a group or an organization, we all hope for and desire great leadership. But what are the qualities that constitute great leadership? This book is a collection of lessons that I have learned from my leadership journey in local government. They are stories that describe over a dozen lessons on leadership that demonstrate what highly effective leadership looks and acts like. It is a journey that translates to the nonprofit sector as well as the private sector—a journey that is based on thirty-plus years in a variety of leadership positions both paid and voluntary in the pursuit of good governance and high-performing local governments.”
Published by Page Publishing, Peter J. Crichton’s riveting story is a source of encouragement to people everywhere on the optimistic public servant and the often hard, painful process of change with over a dozen lessons on leadership to leaders and prospective leaders alike. A book that ranks in the annals of great leadership books and is one of today’s most authentic and positive about public service and public servants.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Leading with My Glass Half Full” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
