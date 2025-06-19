Author GiGi Bueter’s New Book, “Dogs and Cats And That's—Real Life: Tales of Macaroni McDuffy, Supersleuth,” Explores the Importance of Treating Others with Respect

Recent release “Dogs and Cats And That's—Real Life: Tales of Macaroni McDuffy, Supersleuth” from Page Publishing author GiGi Bueter is a charming story that centers around Macaroni, a young girl who, after seeing her beloved dog Blanca get introduced to cats, gets a wonderful idea to inspire respect in others by showing how dogs and cats can get along.