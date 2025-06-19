Author GiGi Bueter’s New Book, “Dogs and Cats And That's—Real Life: Tales of Macaroni McDuffy, Supersleuth,” Explores the Importance of Treating Others with Respect
Recent release “Dogs and Cats And That's—Real Life: Tales of Macaroni McDuffy, Supersleuth” from Page Publishing author GiGi Bueter is a charming story that centers around Macaroni, a young girl who, after seeing her beloved dog Blanca get introduced to cats, gets a wonderful idea to inspire respect in others by showing how dogs and cats can get along.
Marblehead, OH, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GiGi Bueter, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has worked as an elementary teacher, a reading specialist, an elementary principal, and a college English and reading professor, has completed her new book, “Dogs and Cats And That's—Real Life: Tales of Macaroni McDuffy, Supersleuth”: a heartfelt story of a young girl’s efforts to use the relationships between cats and dogs to help show people how wonderful it can be to get along with others.
“As Macaroni’s adventures continue, she has now included her amazing dog, Blanca,” writes Bueter. “They are now working together to help people become kind and respectful to each other again. It has become very clear that people are all very different in some way, shape, or form. And now, it’s important to learn how to accept and respect that and to move forward in life.
“As Macaroni continues to work on trying to help others, she learns from her friends that maybe letting dogs meet cats and see how they can get along better will help people to learn just how to do that too. So that’s where Macaroni is now, and I hope that we can all learn how to help get people to grow up in a better place in life, to be more kind and respectful to others, and to enjoy their own lives better.”
Published by Page Publishing, GiGi Bueter’s engaging tale is the latest entry in the author’s “Macaroni McDuffy” series and is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Macaroni and Blanca’s adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Dogs and Cats And That's—Real Life: Tales of Macaroni McDuffy, Supersleuth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
