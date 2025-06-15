NIX Showcases Practical AI That Drives Business Results at TechEx North America 2025
At TechEx North America 2025, NIX highlighted how businesses can turn AI hype into real impact—sharing proven use cases, expert strategies, and hands-on guidance to make AI scalable, sustainable, and results-driven.
Santa Clara, CA, June 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- At TechEx North America 2025, where the future of enterprise technology takes center stage, NIX stood out by spotlighting one of today’s most pressing challenges: turning AI potential into scalable business solutions.
The global IT services company brought its hands-on experience to the AI & Big Data track, engaging with engineers, product leaders, and tech executives seeking clarity amid complexity. From early-stage discovery to scaling AI systems in production, NIX offered a grounded approach to AI adoption—one rooted in deep technical expertise and a clear focus on business outcomes.
Making AI Tangible for Business
A key moment for many attendees came at the NIX booth, where Max Ushchenko, Head of Data and AI and NIX, met with tech leaders to discuss AI use cases grounded in reality. With over 15 years of cross-industry experience, Ushchenko shared insights on working with unstructured data, fine-tuning large language models, and embedding AI into everyday business processes.
“Our conversations weren’t just about what AI can do, but how to actually make it work in specific business environments,” said Ushchenko. “That’s where we thrive, helping teams build AI solutions that are scalable and sustainable.”
Supporting Ushchenko was a team of architects and strategists ready to dive into technical specifics—whether modernizing legacy systems, integrating AI into existing platforms, or building new data pipelines from the ground up.
Solutions That Deliver, Not Just Promise
For NIX, TechEx wasn’t about showcasing flashy concepts; it was about demonstrating impact. With over 30 years of experience delivering enterprise-grade software solutions, the company shared real-world examples where AI has already made measurable differences for its clients:
- Reduced IT support costs through GenAI-powered virtual assistants
- Improved clinical outcomes with AI-driven embryo selection in IVF
- Streamlined operations with internal AI chatbots that automate repetitive tasks
- Secured and enriched healthcare data through intelligent pipeline design
- Enhanced telehealth diagnostics using AI for early detection and treatment insights
This focus on practical, high-value use cases resonated strongly with attendees navigating the complexities of AI integration.
While TechEx provided a valuable moment to connect in person, NIX’s mission continues beyond the event. The company invites business leaders and technical teams to reach out: whether they’re exploring AI for the first time or looking to take their current efforts to the next level.
Contact NIX to start a conversation at nix-united.com.
