Author J. C. Wood’s New Book, "Crossing the Divide," is a Transformative Journey Inspired by Real-Life Events That Follows One Man’s Quest to Rebuild His Life

Recent release “Crossing the Divide” from Page Publishing author J. C. Wood is a poignant tale that centers around Scott Fisher, a man who has lost everything in his life and must start anew. Along his journey to rebuild his life, Scott must face his past while also learning valuable lessons from the struggles he is forced to overcome.