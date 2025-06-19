Author J. C. Wood’s New Book, "Crossing the Divide," is a Transformative Journey Inspired by Real-Life Events That Follows One Man’s Quest to Rebuild His Life
Recent release “Crossing the Divide” from Page Publishing author J. C. Wood is a poignant tale that centers around Scott Fisher, a man who has lost everything in his life and must start anew. Along his journey to rebuild his life, Scott must face his past while also learning valuable lessons from the struggles he is forced to overcome.
Aurora, CO, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J. C. Wood, an entrepreneur who enjoys travel, flying drones, and photography, has completed his new book, “Crossing the Divide”: a powerful tale inspired by true events that follows one man’s journey to rebuild his life that quickly becomes a test of faith, resilience, and purpose.
“After losing everything, Scott Fisher finds himself at a crossroads, caught between the weight of his past and the hope of a new beginning,” shares Wood. “Determined to rise above the struggles that once consumed him, he embarks on a path filled with new opportunities, hard lessons, and unexpected challenges. Along the way, Scott must confront his deepest fears, redefine his relationship with success, and learn what it truly means to thrive, not just survive.
“Set against the vast landscapes of the American West, ‘Crossing the Divide’ is a powerful story of transformation and triumph over adversity. Scott’s journey serves as a reminder that sometimes, the greatest divide we face is the one within ourselves.”
Published by Page Publishing, J. C. Wood’s enthralling tale draws from the author’s own experiences of overcoming challenges, finding purpose, and rebuilding his life to inspire and connect with readers navigating their own paths. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Crossing the Divide” is sure to captivate readers as it explores themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the pursuit of success while staying true to one’s values.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Crossing the Divide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“After losing everything, Scott Fisher finds himself at a crossroads, caught between the weight of his past and the hope of a new beginning,” shares Wood. “Determined to rise above the struggles that once consumed him, he embarks on a path filled with new opportunities, hard lessons, and unexpected challenges. Along the way, Scott must confront his deepest fears, redefine his relationship with success, and learn what it truly means to thrive, not just survive.
“Set against the vast landscapes of the American West, ‘Crossing the Divide’ is a powerful story of transformation and triumph over adversity. Scott’s journey serves as a reminder that sometimes, the greatest divide we face is the one within ourselves.”
Published by Page Publishing, J. C. Wood’s enthralling tale draws from the author’s own experiences of overcoming challenges, finding purpose, and rebuilding his life to inspire and connect with readers navigating their own paths. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Crossing the Divide” is sure to captivate readers as it explores themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the pursuit of success while staying true to one’s values.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Crossing the Divide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories