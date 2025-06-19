Author Rebecca J. Deaux’s New Book, "I Know You'll Never Leave Me," Follows a Young Girl Who is Reminded by Her Grandmother of God’s Promise to Never Leave His Children
Recent release “I Know You'll Never Leave Me” from Covenant Books author Rebecca J. Deaux is a heartfelt tale that centers around a young girl who is reminded by her grandmother that God has assured his people that he will never leave them. With this promise in mind, the young girl faces each new day while reflecting on Biblical stories that remind her of God’s promise.
Collierville, TN, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca J. Deaux, a proud mother of four and grandmother of twelve, has completed her new book, “I Know You'll Never Leave Me”: a charming tale that follows a young girl who, while reading Biblical stories with her grandmother, is reminded of God’s promise to never forsake his children and to always be by their side in times of trouble.
For nearly fifty years, author Rebecca J. Deaux has been married to her best friend, Jim. Together, they’ve traveled the world while serving with the US Air Force, and now they call Collierville, Tennessee, home. Rebecca, lovingly known as Becky, is passionate about exploring new places, delving into a good book, and deepening her understanding of the Bible. Above all, she treasures teaching her grandchildren about Jesus and sharing her love of faith with them.
“‘I Know You’ll Never Leave Me’ is a heartwarming children’s book that tells the story of a grandmother and her granddaughter sharing cherished moments together,” writes Deaux. “As they recall stories from the Bible, the grandmother reminds her granddaughter of God’s promises, especially His assurance to never leave or forsake His children. Through tales of faith, love, and God’s constant presence, the grandmother helps the little girl understand that just as God is always with us, they can also look forward to an eternity in heaven together with Him. This tender conversation weaves together scripture, love, and the hope of eternal life, offering comfort and joy to readers of all ages.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rebecca J. Deaux’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages as they discover the many instances of God standing by his followers throughout the Bible. With colorful artwork to help bring Deaux’s story to life, “I Know You’ll Never Leave Me” is sure to delight young readers, fostering a strong relationship with God and a deep appreciation for his presence in their lives.
Readers can purchase “I Know You'll Never Leave Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
