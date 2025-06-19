Author Rebecca J. Deaux’s New Book, "I Know You'll Never Leave Me," Follows a Young Girl Who is Reminded by Her Grandmother of God’s Promise to Never Leave His Children

Recent release “I Know You'll Never Leave Me” from Covenant Books author Rebecca J. Deaux is a heartfelt tale that centers around a young girl who is reminded by her grandmother that God has assured his people that he will never leave them. With this promise in mind, the young girl faces each new day while reflecting on Biblical stories that remind her of God’s promise.