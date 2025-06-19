Author Guy Colas’s New Book, "Mastering the Chessboard," is a Fascinating Read That Explores the Author’s Son’s Journey Through the World of Professional Chess

Recent release “Mastering the Chessboard: A Black Prodigy's Journey through the Chess World” from Newman Springs Publishing author Guy Colas is a thought-provoking guide exploring the world of professional chess, exploring how chess helped to shape the author’s life, as well as his son’s, and the life lessons the game has managed to teach them along the way.