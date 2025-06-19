Author Guy Colas’s New Book, "Mastering the Chessboard," is a Fascinating Read That Explores the Author’s Son’s Journey Through the World of Professional Chess
Recent release “Mastering the Chessboard: A Black Prodigy's Journey through the Chess World” from Newman Springs Publishing author Guy Colas is a thought-provoking guide exploring the world of professional chess, exploring how chess helped to shape the author’s life, as well as his son’s, and the life lessons the game has managed to teach them along the way.
White Plains, NY, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Guy Colas, an accountant who holds a degree in computer science, has completed his new book, “Mastering the Chessboard: A Black Prodigy's Journey through the Chess World”: a compelling read that is part memoir and part guide and provides an inside look at the world of chess through the eyes of a dedicated father and his chess prodigy son.
For author Guy Colas, chess has always been a passion of his, and he has been fortunate to have a child prodigy with his son, Joshua. Since his child was seven, Colas’s focus has shifted to supporting his son’s chess journey. He has dedicated all his time off to traveling with him, playing across the United States, and overseeing his progress. Currently, Joshua is an international master (elect) with one grandmaster norm and plans to return to chess to achieve his dream of grandmaster.
“This book is a must read for parents and kids eager to explore the world of chess,” writes Colas. “It’s the ultimate guide, especially if you’re starting. Anyone can learn chess, but becoming good at it? That journey needs time, passion, and some serious training. Parents, listen up: introducing your kids to chess is like handing them a secret weapon for life.
“In 2020, Joshua wrapped up his studies at Webster University, all thanks to a full chess scholarship. The coolest part? Because chess is a universal language, you get to globe-trot and make friends, even if you don’t speak the same language.
“Despite chess gaining popularity and some schools adding it to their lessons, chess parents are shouting for it to be in every school. This book spills the beans on what being a chess player is like, what it takes to get good, and the highs and lows in the chess community.
“But wait, there’s more! This book is also your go-to guide for life skills. It’s a perfect summer read for anyone aged six and up. So whether you’re a young chess enthusiast or a parent, snag a copy—it’s a fun ride!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Guy Colas’s engaging tale will encourage readers to introduce their own children to the game of chess as they discover just how life-changing it can be. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Mastering the Chessboard” will reveal how chess is not only a beloved pastime, but a perfect tool for personal development, offering lessons in discipline, patience, problem solving, and resilience.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Mastering the Chessboard: A Black Prodigy's Journey through the Chess World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.\
For author Guy Colas, chess has always been a passion of his, and he has been fortunate to have a child prodigy with his son, Joshua. Since his child was seven, Colas’s focus has shifted to supporting his son’s chess journey. He has dedicated all his time off to traveling with him, playing across the United States, and overseeing his progress. Currently, Joshua is an international master (elect) with one grandmaster norm and plans to return to chess to achieve his dream of grandmaster.
“This book is a must read for parents and kids eager to explore the world of chess,” writes Colas. “It’s the ultimate guide, especially if you’re starting. Anyone can learn chess, but becoming good at it? That journey needs time, passion, and some serious training. Parents, listen up: introducing your kids to chess is like handing them a secret weapon for life.
“In 2020, Joshua wrapped up his studies at Webster University, all thanks to a full chess scholarship. The coolest part? Because chess is a universal language, you get to globe-trot and make friends, even if you don’t speak the same language.
“Despite chess gaining popularity and some schools adding it to their lessons, chess parents are shouting for it to be in every school. This book spills the beans on what being a chess player is like, what it takes to get good, and the highs and lows in the chess community.
“But wait, there’s more! This book is also your go-to guide for life skills. It’s a perfect summer read for anyone aged six and up. So whether you’re a young chess enthusiast or a parent, snag a copy—it’s a fun ride!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Guy Colas’s engaging tale will encourage readers to introduce their own children to the game of chess as they discover just how life-changing it can be. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Mastering the Chessboard” will reveal how chess is not only a beloved pastime, but a perfect tool for personal development, offering lessons in discipline, patience, problem solving, and resilience.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Mastering the Chessboard: A Black Prodigy's Journey through the Chess World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.\
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories