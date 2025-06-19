Author Angela Seagroves’s New Book, "Pamela the Wildcat: A Book About Biting," Follows a Young Girl Who Finds a Healthy Outlet for Her Tendency to Bite Everything

Recent release “Pamela the Wildcat: A Book About Biting” from Newman Springs Publishing author Angela Seagroves is a charming girl that centers around Pamela, a little girl who loves to bite and taste things as her way of exploring the world around her. But after she bites another child, Pamela looks for something she can bite that will satisfy her tendencies while not harming others.