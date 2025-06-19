Author Angela Seagroves’s New Book, "Pamela the Wildcat: A Book About Biting," Follows a Young Girl Who Finds a Healthy Outlet for Her Tendency to Bite Everything
Recent release “Pamela the Wildcat: A Book About Biting” from Newman Springs Publishing author Angela Seagroves is a charming girl that centers around Pamela, a little girl who loves to bite and taste things as her way of exploring the world around her. But after she bites another child, Pamela looks for something she can bite that will satisfy her tendencies while not harming others.
Fitzgerald, GA, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Angela Seagroves has completed her new book, “Pamela the Wildcat: A Book About Biting”: a captivating story of a little girl who must find a way to stop biting other people and things despite using biting as her way of learning about the world.
“The book, ‘Pamela the Wildcat: A Book About Biting’ is about a little girl who loved to explore her world through taste,” writes Seagroves. “She tasted everything, however, unfortunately during her tasting, she accidentally bit the other children and any other object that was in her path. She tried her teeth out on the shelves, the wooden blocks, and anything she could get her hands on. Then one day she crawled to an unfamiliar area and discovered all sorts of teething rings. She chewed and chewed these rings until they satisfied her desire to bite. After her discovery, she never bit another child again.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Angela Seagroves’s engaging tale highlights the importance of providing the proper materials for children that will help meet their educational milestones, while also alleviating troubling behaviors like biting. With colorful artwork to help bring Seagroves’s story to life, “Pamela the Wildcat: A Book About Biting” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Pamela the Wildcat: A Book About Biting” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“The book, ‘Pamela the Wildcat: A Book About Biting’ is about a little girl who loved to explore her world through taste,” writes Seagroves. “She tasted everything, however, unfortunately during her tasting, she accidentally bit the other children and any other object that was in her path. She tried her teeth out on the shelves, the wooden blocks, and anything she could get her hands on. Then one day she crawled to an unfamiliar area and discovered all sorts of teething rings. She chewed and chewed these rings until they satisfied her desire to bite. After her discovery, she never bit another child again.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Angela Seagroves’s engaging tale highlights the importance of providing the proper materials for children that will help meet their educational milestones, while also alleviating troubling behaviors like biting. With colorful artwork to help bring Seagroves’s story to life, “Pamela the Wildcat: A Book About Biting” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Pamela the Wildcat: A Book About Biting” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories