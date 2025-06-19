Author Professor Mohamed Kazem Al Mouhajer’s New Book, "The Contemporary Political Economy of Islamic Thought," Presents a Thorough Analysis of Islamic Economic Theory
Recent release “The Contemporary Political Economy of Islamic Thought” from Newman Springs Publishing author Professor Mohamed Kazem Al Mouhajer, and translated by Taj Al-Banna, is a groundbreaking analysis of Islamic economic theory, drawing from primary Islamic sources and engaging in dialogue with major liberal economists to understand economic systems through an Islamic lens.
New York, NY, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Professor Mohamed Kazem Al Mouhajer has completed his new book, “The Contemporary Political Economy of Islamic Thought”: an engaging and thought-provoking discussion that provides the foundation for a modern Islamic economic doctrine rooted in primary sources and enriched through deep intellectual engagement with liberal economic thinkers.
Professor Al Mouhajer writes, “Years of strenuous scientific effort in an attempt to derive Islamic economic thought from its primary sources and through objective intellectual work, and dialogue with major liberal thinkers and economists, to come out with a foundational perspective for the Islamic economic doctrine and a methodology for economic analysis from an Islamic perspective, as the topics of this book included in their context, first, a presentation and discussion of the philosophical background of Islamic economic thought with dialogue and discussion with major liberal thinkers, and thus deriving the intellectual context of Islamic economics with contemporary dimensions, reaching the axes of the Islamic economic doctrine, as this book also demonstrates, second, the possibilities of analyzing economic phenomena from an Islamic perspective, reaching contemporary economic rulings, theories and visions for a world that seeks justice.
“Based on the contexts of this book, global economic thought will find broader and broader areas for a diverse vision and more comprehensive thought for the world’s civilizations and their future. This book constitutes a subsequent introduction to intellectual economic dialogues at the global level for the good of man and his humanity.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Professor Mohamed Kazem Al Mouhajer’s enlightening series will engage with readers from all backgrounds, highlighting the need for global dialogue to bridge different perspectives in order to bring about a more just global economy. Translated by Taj Al-Banna, “The Contemporary Political Economy of Islamic Thought” is a vital resource for economists, scholars of Islamic studies, policymakers, and anyone interested in the future of global economic thought.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “The Contemporary Political Economy of Islamic Thought” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
