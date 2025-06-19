Author Professor Mohamed Kazem Al Mouhajer’s New Book, "The Contemporary Political Economy of Islamic Thought," Presents a Thorough Analysis of Islamic Economic Theory

Recent release “The Contemporary Political Economy of Islamic Thought” from Newman Springs Publishing author Professor Mohamed Kazem Al Mouhajer, and translated by Taj Al-Banna, is a groundbreaking analysis of Islamic economic theory, drawing from primary Islamic sources and engaging in dialogue with major liberal economists to understand economic systems through an Islamic lens.