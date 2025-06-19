Author Robert D. Grappel’s New Book, "Tohu va-Bohu," is a Collection of Poems That Range from a Variety of Topics That Have Interested the Author Throughout His Life

Recent release “Tohu va-Bohu” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robert D. Grappel is a heartfelt and engaging assortment of about one hundred poems inspired by a wide variety of topics. From physics to philosophy, as well as politics and various facts, “Tohu va-Bohu” is sure to contain a poem that will connect with all sorts of readers.