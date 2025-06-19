Author Robert D. Grappel’s New Book, "Tohu va-Bohu," is a Collection of Poems That Range from a Variety of Topics That Have Interested the Author Throughout His Life
Recent release “Tohu va-Bohu” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robert D. Grappel is a heartfelt and engaging assortment of about one hundred poems inspired by a wide variety of topics. From physics to philosophy, as well as politics and various facts, “Tohu va-Bohu” is sure to contain a poem that will connect with all sorts of readers.
Concord, MA, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert D. Grappel, who spent his career designing radar and communications systems for air-traffic control, has completed his new book, “Tohu va-Bohu”: a unique and thought-provoking collection of poems that run the gambit of all sorts of topics, inviting readers to reflect on scholarly themes to lighter subject matter.
“You hold in your hand my fourth book of original poems,” writes Grappel. “There are about one hundred poems in total, with subjects ranging from physics to philosophy, mathematics to religion, and politics to my views on the state of the world. There are poems with baking recipes and others about living in the age of COVID. There are poems about psychology and how ‘Super Glue’ was invented. There is a poem about the many miracles involved in making a wooden pencil, and another about the likelihood of finding intelligent life on other worlds in the universe. There is a poem about the science involved in astrology and one about optical illusions. There is a poem about a musical term and another about the difficulty of programming a computer to do a simple task. There’s a poem about the actual weight of clouds. The title poem reflects my feelings about the very act of creation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robert D. Grappel’s engaging series is accompanied by illustrations drawn by some of the author’s artist friends, revealing images his words can conjure up in others. Through sharing his writings, Grappel hopes to inspire readers from all walks of life, offering something for everyone within his gift of poetry.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Tohu va-Bohu” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
