Elena Canez Arvayo’s New Book, "Johnny Kicks the Ball," Centers Around a Young Boy Who Slowly Gains Confidence as He Practices Soccer Each Day with His Team
San Tan Valley, AZ, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elena Canez Arvayo, a loving mother who is educated in child development, child well-being, and strengthening families, has completed her first book, “Johnny Kicks the Ball”: a charming tale that follows a young boy who is nervous about playing soccer for the first time but, with practice and the right attitude, soon learns just how fun trying something new can be.
“Joining a new sport can be fun and exciting but also intimidating,” writes Elena. “Read along to see how Johnny gains his confidence to play! Have you ever been nervous about starting something new?”
Published by Fulton Books, Elena Canez Arvayo’s book will help to inspire young readers to open themselves up to new activities, and to not be afraid to learn from their failures as they learn and grow. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Elena’s story to life, “Johnny Kicks the Ball” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Johnny Kicks the Ball” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
