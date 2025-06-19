Lindsley and John Boiney’s New Book, "The Secret of the River Herring," Describes the Life of a River Herring and Its Journeys Between a Freshwater Pond and the Open Sea
New York, NY, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Lindsley and John Boiney have completed their most recent book,“The Secret of the River Herring.” Set on Cape Cod, this riveting and beautifully illustrated tale follows the adventurous life of a river herring as she journeys through the herring run that connects an inland pond to the ocean.
The authors live by one such pond and herring run on the Cape, where they look forward to the spectacle of adult herring returning home to spawn each spring. The book’s engaging story and artwork were inspired by fond memories of reading aloud to their two sons.
Published by Fulton Books, this story will captivate readers as they discover the unique beauty of Cape Cod’s terrain and waterways. Children will love learning the secret of the little river herring as they root for her on the perilous multiyear journey to and from the ocean, encountering a variety of creatures along the way. With colorful artwork and alliterative text, “The Secret of the River Herring” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it an exciting addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspirational work can purchase “The Secret of the River Herring” at bookstores everywhere, or online at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, or Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at
support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
The authors live by one such pond and herring run on the Cape, where they look forward to the spectacle of adult herring returning home to spawn each spring. The book’s engaging story and artwork were inspired by fond memories of reading aloud to their two sons.
Published by Fulton Books, this story will captivate readers as they discover the unique beauty of Cape Cod’s terrain and waterways. Children will love learning the secret of the little river herring as they root for her on the perilous multiyear journey to and from the ocean, encountering a variety of creatures along the way. With colorful artwork and alliterative text, “The Secret of the River Herring” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it an exciting addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspirational work can purchase “The Secret of the River Herring” at bookstores everywhere, or online at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, or Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at
support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories