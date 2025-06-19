John Stewart’s New Book, "A Broken and Redeeming Road Forward," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Struggles and Trials the Author Has Endured Throughout His Life
New York, NY, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John Stewart, a loving father and veteran of the United States Marine Corps and is currently active duty in the Army, has completed his most recent book, “A Broken and Redeeming Road Forward”: a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that chronicles the challenges the author has faced along the way, and how he overcome it all with the help of his faith and the support of his loved ones.
“Life is very difficult,” shares Stewart. “There are twists and turns in life that you may never see coming, there will be some that you may see and can plan for, but we must face these difficulties and not shy away in fear. Have the courage to stand up to the difficulties. This book is what I have gone through. It is not a very long book because over half of the difficulties I’ve faced in my life are still classified, but I have gone through so much in my twenty-eight years of life, and I am prepared to go through so much more.
“I am a Christian, a follower of the Lord my God, three in one, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. He has helped me get through so much and to prepare for more. As you read through this, please know that this isn’t a military book strictly for other military members but just that the majority of my adult life has been in the military serving for you and the country. Please take what I’ve said and adapt it for your life. There are things that I have needed to do and had the courage to do that I never thought I would have, but I did it and I do for the difficulties coming in the future. I hope you have the courage to meet the difficulties in your life now and those that will come up in your life. I pray that you can put your eyes on the Lord to get through those difficulties. Chances are I don’t know you, and chances are you don’t know me, but I love you very much and work to give everything for you, for Him.”
Published by Fulton Books, John Stewart’s book will captivate readers as they follow the author’s life journey, witnessing his incredible strength and resilience throughout each and every struggle. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “A Broken and Redeeming Road Forward” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to know there is always hope for a better tomorrow, no matter what life may throw their way.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Broken and Redeeming Road Forward” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
