C.K. Blackmon’s New Book, "Renegade," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around a Spree of Homicides That Occurs After a Controversial Statue is Erected in a Small Town
Lumberton, NC, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author C.K. Blackmon, a former Army Ranger. He instructs boxing and fitness in his fully equipped backyard gym, has completed his most recent book, “Renegade”: a riveting novel that follows the ongoing investigation into a series of murders committed by a dangerous beast in the wake of a controversial statue being placed in a small town.
“Approved to be erected in front of town hall in months, the late James ‘Wolf Lying Down’ Locklear’s statue ignites a series of vengeful homicides the community believes to be by an obsessed oversized madman and his animal that not even bloodhounds can locate,” writes Blackmon. “During the Kiowa Sundance Celebration, they discover just how large, otherworldly, or prehistoric the animal is.”
“‘Nothing that big can move that fast,’ Keith Young breathes as he measures with his quivering hand above his chest of the ‘wolf thing,’ still quaking long after the animal’s retreat. ‘I could’ve touched it when it shot past me. It glanced at me, scared me to death, but it just passed.’”
“During the homicide spree, it does the same to two others, meaning to investigators that it has its targets. Becoming aware of the large animal solves only one home invasion and could possibly be the reason for the second of double coronaries of a couple under the control of a handler. Still, law enforcement is perplexed at what meticulous structure-crushing machine is precise enough to crush through the glass and frame of a window directly on the heads of two people simultaneously without leaving any clues or trace evidence. The sculptor believes himself to blame and later learns that Wolf’s sister might be the only one to stop it, if she could only believe.”
Published by Fulton Books, C.K. Blackmon’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey to discover the truth behind the series of killings, and its connection to the new statue. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Renegade” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Renegade” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
