Laura Shortsleeve’s New Book, "Fiona," is a Mystical Tale That Follows a Leprechaun Who Uncovers the Past and Finds Herself on a Journey of Self-Discovery and Love
Starksboro, VT, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Laura Shortsleeve, a loving wife and mother who holds a BA in criminology from Wilkes University and a master’s in accounting from the University of Phoenix, has completed her most recent book, “Fiona”: a riveting novel that centers around a young leprechaun who comes of age and prepares to accept her magic, all while searching for answers from her past and navigating the tricky waters of romance.
“What would you say if you came across a leprechaun while wandering through Ireland?” writes Shortsleeve. “Meet Fiona, who is in fact a leprechaun living on the Isles of Ireland.
“On the cusp of Fiona’s twentieth birthday, someone from her past decides to visit. Or maybe they were always meant to come. Either way, Fiona is torn between her past and present with him, and she begins a journey that neither of them could have expected. For in this place, there be leprechauns, and where there is leprechauns, there is magic.
“Tucked away near the Cliffs of Moher, leprechauns live their lives and do so with a foot in both the human and leprechaun worlds.
“Little did Fiona know her life would be irrevocably altered by this man from her past, and nothing would ever be the same again.”
Published by Fulton Books, Laura Shortsleeve’s book is sure to captivate readers as they follow Fiona on her journey of self-discovery, love, and a touch of mystery as she uncovers truths hidden in the past and new secrets that could change everything. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Fiona” presents a deeply rich and heartfelt tale that’s sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Fiona” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
