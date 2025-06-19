Bonnie J. Powers’s Newly Released "The Object of My Affection" is a Heartfelt and Faith-Driven Journey of Personal Transformation and Divine Purpose
“The Object of My Affection” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bonnie J. Powers is an inspiring tale that follows one woman’s unexpected life journey, guided by faith, love, and God’s greater plan for her path.
Webb City, MO, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Object of My Affection”: a poignant and spiritually rich narrative that explores how life’s twists and turns can lead to deeper meaning, lasting relationships, and unwavering faith. “The Object of My Affection” is the creation of published author, Bonnie J. Powers, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who retired from a career in the paralegal field.
Powers shares, “Go on a journey—several, actually—with Nanette Crawford as her life leads her on a path that she did not plan. See places and meet people in her life that only by God’s direction would have been placed there. The trajectory of her life changes as she yields to a new direction, new responsibilities, and new and lasting objects of her own affection.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie J. Powers’s new book is a moving reminder that God’s plan often unfolds in the most unexpected ways, and through trust and obedience, one can find true fulfillment and connection.
Consumers can purchase “The Object of My Affection” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Object of My Affection,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
