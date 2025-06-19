C. S. Lark’s Newly Released "The Ribbon: Book 1" is a Heartwarming and Humorous Tale of Sibling Rivalry and Unexpected Friendship
“The Ribbon: Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. S. Lark is a charming story that captures the playful tensions and tender moments between a pampered cat and a mischievous new puppy.
New York, NY, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Ribbon: Book 1,” a delightful blend of wit, warmth, and life lessons through the eyes of a sassy feline adjusting to an unexpected new roommate, is the creation of published author, C. S. Lark.
Lark shares, “Olivia is perfectly content being the only pet child in the house and has been so for five years. Then one day, her human sister got a puppy, much to Olivia’s horror. Olivia was very tolerant of this puppy. No matter what he got into or how annoying he was, she never attacked or hit him, but when he stole her ribbon, well, that was the last straw. Enough was enough; she had to stop him.
“The dynamic between cats and dogs is interesting. Some cats and dogs don’t like each other; others are good friends. Jasper and Olivia have moments of both, and this series is meant to highlight both the annoying and the sweet between them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. S. Lark’s new book is a delightful installment in the “The Tales of Olivia Kitty” series.
Consumers can purchase “The Ribbon: Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ribbon: Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
