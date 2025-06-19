Xavier Deberry’s Newly Released "A Living Vessel: Renewing Your Mind" is a Powerful Guide to Spiritual Growth, Self-Discovery, and Christ-Centered Transformation
“A Living Vessel: Renewing Your Mind” from Christian Faith Publishing author Xavier Deberry is a transformative devotional journal that encourages readers to embrace their identity in Christ and renew their minds through intentional reflection and faith-driven action.
New York, NY, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Living Vessel: Renewing Your Mind”: a powerful guide to spiritual growth, self-discovery, and Christ-centered transformation. “A Living Vessel: Renewing Your Mind” is the creation of published author, Xavier Deberry, a twenty-year-old honor student at Oral Roberts University majoring in entrepreneurship. A high-achieving graduate and All-Conference basketball player from Cardinal Gibbons Catholic School, he is known for his academic excellence and dedication to community service. Passionate about outreach, he has worked on initiatives supporting underserved communities and has spoken at a major Christian event in California with over 4,000 attendees. As an accomplished author, Xavier uses his writing to inspire others, showing strong leadership and vision for future impact in both business and nonprofit sectors.
Deberry shares, “I chose the title A Living Vessel: Renewing Your Mind to encapsulate the heart of my message and the transformative journey that I envision for my readers. The phrase “Living vessel” reflects my belief that every individual is called to be a container for God’s love, wisdom, and purpose. It signifies a life dedicated to reflecting Christ in thoughts, actions, and intentions. The second part, “Renewing your mind,” draws from the biblical principle in Romans 12:2, emphasizing the importance of spiritual and mental renewal to align with God’s will.
“My journal is not merely a tool for reflection but a catalyst for change. Each page invites readers to examine their current mindset, let go of limiting beliefs, and embrace a Christ-centered perspective. The book is structured to guide readers through a step-by-step process of self-discovery, surrender, and transformation, encouraging them to open their hearts to God’s purpose and redefine their identity through faith.
“My ultimate goal is for readers to finish the journal not only with a renewed mindset but also with a profound understanding of their role as vessels for Christ. For me, being a living vessel means embodying God’s teachings, living with intention, and making an impact on the world through faith-driven action. The title serves as both a mission and a promise—a journey that starts with introspection and ends with empowerment.
“By choosing A Living Vessel: Renewing Your Mind, I hope to inspire readers to see themselves as dynamic carriers of God’s love and light. I believe the journal will help them cultivate a mindset of faith, courage, and purpose, empowering them to live authentically as vessels of God’s transformative power in their communities and beyond.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Xavier Deberry’s new book is a thought-provoking and faith-filled resource designed to help readers reshape their lives and minds in alignment with God’s truth.
Consumers can purchase “A Living Vessel: Renewing Your Mind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Living Vessel: Renewing Your Mind,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
