Gloria Penn’s Newly Released "Who Is A Spy?" is a Thrilling Historical Tale of Loyalty, Deception, and Intrigue
“Who Is A Spy?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gloria Penn is a gripping historical fiction novel that follows Lady Adelia as she navigates a treacherous world of nobility, betrayal, and hidden agendas in her quest to save her friend and her family’s honor.
New York, NY, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Who Is A Spy?”: a captivating journey of a young noblewoman caught in a dangerous web of lies and secrets. “Who Is A Spy?” is the creation of published author, Gloria Penn.
Penn shares, “Three weeks have not been long enough to convert Adelia from her peasant ways into a proper attendant to Lady Elisabeth, only daughter of the Duke of Bayern. Suddenly, Lady Elisabeth is accused of heresy, and Lady Adelia is left alone in the hostile world of the nobility. Although they had praised her father for his bravery in saving the duchy years before, many of the nobles now despise Lady Adelia’s humble birth, and she struggles to preserve her father’s reputation.
“As Lady Adelia maneuvers this fickle world in her attempt to rescue Lady Elisabeth and the duchy of Bayern from a tyrannous man, she finds herself caught in a web of lies and secrets: secrets of others and secrets of her own. With honesty and deceit confronting her at every turn in her quest, how will she know who is worthy of her trust and who is a spy?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gloria Penn’s new book is an exciting and immersive journey through a world where appearances deceive, trust is fragile, and the truth is the most dangerous weapon of all.
Consumers can purchase “Who Is A Spy?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who Is A Spy?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
