Shoreline Women Celebrate Book Launch
Old Saybrook, CT, June 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Paperback Café is hosting three shoreline authors, for a book signing to support the launch of their newly released novels. The group has been meeting for two years to support each other in this endeavor. Coming from a variety of backgrounds with a common desire to finish works in progress or bring new ideas to fruition, the group began gathering toward that end.
With published books in hand, they have been reaching out to shoreline communities for opportunities and space to talk about their story, do book signings, or get their books on store shelves. “It’s been challenging,” said Patricia Ann Chaffee who has been spearheading efforts to spread the word about the group’s hard-earned efforts. “We were thrilled to have Kate Connolly, owner of The Paperback Café, welcome us. Small business supporting smaller business is an inspiring thing to see, and we are excited about the event and grateful to her for this opportunity.”
Hillary Gauvreau Oat is the author of the Ogilvie Family Series set in Niantic, where she resides. Unaware that she had it in her, she began writing with a vengeance as the group began their commitment to each other and their craft. She first published It’s About Time, a suspenseful romance where the main characters Bess and James fall in love, despite retribution from Maura, a spurned woman who never seems to go away. A sequel titled, Thomas’s Second Chance is a story about James’s youngest son, a musician who has had a troubled past. He returns to Niantic seeking a second chance with his family and possibly the love of his life.
Joanne Moore, a retired physical therapist, wrote The Invincibles: A Story of Love, Loss, and Doughnuts. Her novel focuses on five people who meet in a grief support group after the loss of their spouses. The message is that grief is normal and universal, and though we never "get over it," we can learn to walk with it. Though the five characters come from different backgrounds and unique life experiences, they come together to provide support for each other, finding meaning and even joy in their new lives. The Invincibles is a work of fiction but follows non-fiction work that is a mission of Moore’s to create support material for grief. Her earlier book, After the Loss of Spouse, What’s Next?, is a hallmark resource for grieving.
Synchronicity-Two Hearts, One Spirit, a Forbidden Love is the debut novel by award-winning writer and published poet Patricia Ann Chaffee. Featuring two mid-life characters on journeys of discernment, the story is about faith, forgiveness, friendship, and a very forbidden love, and takes place on Cape Cod. Religion and romance wrestle in this inspired story, with a little mystery, a lot of uncertainty, and even some humor. Chaffee has created a writing life that spans decades of working as a freelance writer, reporter, columnist, and retreat facilitator and is now working on the sequel to Synchronicity.
“We hope folks come to enjoy a delicious meal at the Paperback Café, or stop by to say hello, purchase books, or get a complimentary bookmark,” said Chaffee. “All are welcome.
”The Book Signing Event is at The Paperback Café, 210 Main St., Old Saybrook, from 11:00-2:00, Saturday, June 28.
860-536-0051
www.PatriciaAnnChaffee.com
