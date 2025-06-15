Boxify Web Designs Launches New Website, Bringing Fresh Energy to LA’s Small Business Web Scene
Boxify Web Designs is a Los Angeles-based web design agency focused on custom Squarespace websites, SEO, branding, and content marketing for small businesses. With a team passionate about results, Boxify helps clients build polished online presences that attract, engage, and convert.
Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A bold new player has entered the Los Angeles web design space. Boxify Web Designs has officially launched its redesigned website, offering small business owners in Southern California a streamlined way to get high-impact, lead-generating websites built on the Squarespace platform.
Specializing in custom designs, local SEO, branding, and AI-powered content solutions, Boxify Web Designs aims to make professional digital marketing accessible and effective for entrepreneurs, tradespeople, and service-based businesses.
Full-Service Digital Solutions for Small Businesses
Boxify offers a range of services, including:
Custom Squarespace websites built for speed, mobile performance, and modern aesthetics
Local SEO and keyword-focused content strategies to increase search visibility
Logo design, brand development, and creative content production
Social media visuals, blog content, and video reels to support ongoing marketing
Custom tools like live chat integration and CRM-ready forms to increase conversions
Whether launching a brand-new online presence or revamping an outdated site, Boxify provides flexible packages to meet the unique needs of local businesses. The new site features an easy-to-navigate layout, transparent pricing, and a free consultation option to help prospective clients get started quickly.
A Mission Built on Growth and Simplicity
The launch of the new website reflects Boxify’s mission to simplify the website creation process while delivering real marketing impact. Their five-step process—discovery call, content collection, design phase, review, and launch—ensures every project stays on track, with clear communication throughout.
From tire shops and auto repair centers to health and wellness providers, Boxify’s client base is rapidly expanding, thanks to a strong focus on user experience, SEO, and branding that converts.
“We created Boxify to empower business owners with websites that don’t just look good—they perform,” said the Boxify team. “This relaunch reflects our commitment to helping local businesses grow faster and stand out in competitive markets.”
Now Booking Projects
Boxify Web Designs is currently accepting new projects and offers a free website analysis for those unsure where to begin. To learn more, request a quote, or view featured projects, visit www.boxifywebdesigns.com or contact boxifywebdesigns@gmail.com.
Contact
Henry Lee
747-358-2700
https://www.boxifywebdesigns.com
