OUT4BIZ Launches Free LGBTQ2S+ Business Platform to Connect Queer Entrepreneurs Across Canada
New community-driven marketplace offers paid and barter services, plus local and virtual networking events.
Toronto, Canada, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OUT4BIZ is proud to announce the launch of www.out4biz.ca, a free online platform where LGBTQ2S+ professionals and allies across Canada can find, offer, and exchange paid or bartered services. The platform is designed to foster economic empowerment, business visibility, and community collaboration within the queer business ecosystem.
In addition to the digital marketplace, OUT4BIZ has launched a Meetup group to host LGBTQ2S+ networking events—both in-person and virtual—starting in Toronto and expanding to other regions in 2025.
“OUT4BIZ was inspired by Ubuntu—the idea that ‘I am because we are’,” says founder Karen Four. “This is a space where queer professionals can grow their businesses while supporting each other.”
Highlights:
Join the OUT4BIZ marketplace: www.out4biz.ca – free to use
Attend business networking events: www.meetup.com/out4biz
Open to LGBTQ2S+ freelancers, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and allies
OUT4BIZ supports equity and visibility in entrepreneurship by enabling members to trade services, promote their businesses, and expand their professional networks within an inclusive, trusted environment.
Media Contact:
Karen Four
Founder, OUT4BIZ
admin@out4biz.ca
647-333-2039
www.out4biz.ca
