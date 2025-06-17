Monochrome Rainbow — A Triptych by Caelthorne
A visceral portrait series honouring Pride through gold, grief, and grace.
Cape Town, South Africa, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Monochrome Rainbow, the latest mixed media triptych by multi-disciplinary fine artist Caelthorne, is an intimate and powerful visual homage to queer resilience.
Created in honour of Pride Month, the series invites viewers into a deeply personal conversation on identity, vulnerability, and the sacred ambiguity of selfhood.
Rendered on Fabriano paper using charcoal, graphite, ink and acrylic, each piece in the triptych transforms the face into a battleground of beauty and raw truth. The works—Aesthetically Bleeding Love, with Pride; Dear Angel, Cry Us a Rainbow? With Love, Your Demons; and Divine Ambiguity and Love, with Pride—reflect three emotional states of the LGBTQIA+ journey: grief, surrender, and exaltation.
Caelthorne passionately states that: “I use my own body, my daily rituals, and intimate moments as the first canvas—photographed, re-imagined through generative digital tools, and finally transformed by hand in mixed media on paper,” Caelthorne shares. “Each portrait is not just an artwork. It’s a process. A lived moment. A spiritual shedding.”
Caelthorne is a South African multi-disciplinary artist whose work is rooted in the philosophy of Art for a Purpose—a creative practice intertwined with social causes, particularly The Lady Isabel Foundation, an initiative he founded to support individuals affected by gender-based violence and homophobic attacks, women and children affected by domestic violence, mental health issues and other social justice topics. This sense of purpose informs every line, every shade, every planned outcome and every brushstroke.
He works across media and platforms, using not only fine art techniques but also self-filmed performance, voice-over, and poetic monologue to extend his storytelling. His artwork comes alive not only on Fabriano but across digital canvases on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube under the unified handle: @caelthorne.
“Visibility matters. And so does intimacy. I believe art should speak not only in galleries, but in the language of now—through phones, screens, and voices. It should find people where they are, and offer them a mirror,” says Caelthorne passionately and with sincere honesty.
Monochrome Rainbow is now available to collectors as individual pieces or as a unified set. Each work comes with a hand-signed certificate of authenticity, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, process commentary, and spoken-word reflections, as well as ownership with an online art-archive site.
