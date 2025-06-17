Brighter Suns Presents Next Release: Wrong
The latest single, Wrong, from alternative trio Brighter Suns, will be released on all major streaming/download platforms on 6/30/25.
San Francisco, CA, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Check out the 7th track being released by the luminous alternative indie trio, Brighter Suns.
Wrong is a piano-driven alternative rock amalgam of desperation and restrained optimism. With a strong rhythmic pulse counter-balanced by an emotional vocal presence, Wrong produces a driving groove that eventually pivots to a musical epilogue that seems to slowly float above the fray. Hope emerges as the last image to depart to the listener in looking for "somewhere it’s not so dark."
From the straight-ahead sarcasm embedded in its lyrics to its ethereal ending, Wrong conveys a dramatic trip that’s well served by the trio’s strong performance, backing the upbeat feel of angst that ultimately unwinds into a lightened outro. The characteristic Brighter Suns’ sound clearly shines through, with its familiar instrumentation and tight feel.
Led by seasoned keyboardist, composer, and vocalist Ken Barsky, Brighter Suns features veteran percussionist Scott Wild, and distinguished bassist and guitarist Paul Britt.
Wrong continues to display Brighter Suns’ live performance feel, drawing from a wide spectrum of alternative rock and pop groups while still producing something fresh and original.
As Brighter Suns continues to release tracks from their newly minted catalog of original material through a song-by-song rollout, following their six prior releases, Gee-Lane, Heads Held High, Help’s On the Way, Already Gone, When Greed Is All You Bleed, and Crossing Lines, Wrong will be released 6/30/25.
Listen to a pre-release of Wrong here: https://on.soundcloud.com/ADJQwMH1xF4S8WzJlD
