All Saints Carpet Cleaning Introduces “Out The Odor & Pet Pro” – A Safer, Smarter Way to Remove Pet Odors & Protein-Based Stains
All Saints Carpet Cleaning in Mckinney, TX now offers DryMaster's eco-friendly Out The Odor and Pet Pro--a pet-safe enzymatic solution that eliminates urine, vomit, and feces odors from carpet and upholstery using non-toxic family-friendly ingredients. Serving Frisco, Plano, Allen, Celina, and Prosper, TX.
McKinney, TX, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- All Saints Carpet Cleaning is proud to offer DryMaster’s Out The Odor & Pet Pro, an advanced eco-friendly cleaning solution designed specifically to eliminate stubborn pet odors and protein-based stains like urine, vomit, and feces. This product is now part of every pet treatment service offered across McKinney, Frisco, Plano, Allen, Celina, and Prosper, Texas.
What sets Out Odor & Pet Pro apart is its bacterial enzyme technology, which targets and breaks down organic matter at the source. Unlike conventional deodorizers or chemical sprays that simply mask smells, this solution neutralizes odors on a molecular level—leaving carpets and upholstery truly clean and fresh.
“Pet accidents are a real challenge for families, especially those with kids or sensitive pets,” says Thomas Rutherford, owner of All Saints Carpet Cleaning. “We use Out Odor & Pet Pro because it’s not only highly effective—it’s also completely non-toxic and environmentally safe.”
DryMaster’s formula is gentle on carpets, tough on stains, and crafted with eco-conscious, biodegradable ingredients. Free from harsh chemicals, it is safe for use around children, pets, and allergy-sensitive individuals, making it the perfect solution for modern households.
As part of All Saints’ commitment to delivering safe, high-performance results, Out Odor & Pet Pro is integrated into their specialized pet odor treatment packages, which can be added to any standard carpet or upholstery cleaning service.
“It’s our job to restore your home—not just make it smell nice for a day,” Rutherford adds. “This product actually solves the problem, safely and thoroughly.”
Homeowners throughout North Texas can now experience a deeper, safer clean with All Saints Carpet Cleaning—powered by science, driven by care.
Book Today at
www.allsaintscarpetcleaning.com
Call: (945) 248-6842
Serving McKinney, Frisco, Allen, Plano, Celina, and Prosper, TX
Contact
Tom Rutherford
945-248-6842
allsaintscarpetcleaning.com
