Wellgreen Unveils Cranberry Fruit Powder to Meet Global Demand for Natural Women's Health Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, June 18, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Wellgreen, a global supplier of premium botanical ingredients, proudly announces the release of its Cranberry Fruit Powder, a natural solution rich in polyphenols and proanthocyanidins (PACs), widely recognized for supporting women’s urinary tract and immune health.Sourced from high-quality cranberries, Wellgreen’s powder is produced through a low-temperature drying process that preserves the fruit’s original flavor, vibrant color, and bioactive compounds. The result is a free-flowing, easy-to-use powder ideal for use in dietary supplements, functional beverages, gummies, capsules, and health food formulations.“Our Cranberry Fruit Powder delivers both purity and potency,” said a Wellgreen spokesperson. “It aligns with today’s demand for plant-based, clean-label ingredients, especially those that support targeted health functions in women.”Cranberry is clinically studied for its ability to help prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) and promote gut and immune system balance. Wellgreen’s powder is non-GMO, gluten-free, allergen-free, and meets global safety and quality standards including ISO, HACCP, and third-party testing for PAC content.With an extensive portfolio of botanical extracts and fruit powders, Wellgreen continues to offer custom solutions, OEM/ODM manufacturing, and global warehousing to partners in the supplement, functional food, and cosmetic industries.For product specifications or bulk inquiries, visit: www.wellgreenherb.comAbout Wellgreen:Wellgreen is a leading manufacturer of natural plant extracts and fruit powders, based in Xi’an, China. With over a decade of experience, Wellgreen provides innovative and science-based ingredients to global customers in nutraceutical and wellness industries.Media Contact:Marketing DepartmentWellgreen Technology Co., Ltd.wellgreen001@gmail.comwww.wellgreenherb.com